This Could Be A Brutal Week For Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) shares are -69.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.01% or $0.76 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -39.45% and -76.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the SIG stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on January 17, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.60 to suggest that the SIG stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.00. The forecasts give the Signet Jewelers Limited stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.23% or 26.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 29.60% in the current quarter to $3.47, down from the $3.96 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.67, down -2.20% from $3.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.14 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 300,404 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,357. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,084 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hilson Joan M, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 7,500 shares worth $108459.0 at $14.46 per share on Sep 06. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 4,000 SIG shares valued at $56574.0 on Sep 06. The shares were bought at $14.14 per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM), on the other hand, is trading around $2.83 with a market cap of $453.63M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 8.85 million shares worth more than $36.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.07 million and represent 4.75% of shares outstanding.