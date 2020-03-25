This Could Be A Brutal Week For Twilio Inc. (TWLO), Olin Corporation (OLN)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares are -0.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.68% or $7.79 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -2.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 25.65% and -17.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the TWLO stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Cowen had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 31, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the TWLO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $97.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $143.14. The forecasts give the Twilio Inc. stock a price target range of $165.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $105.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.89% or 7.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 300.00% in the current quarter to -$0.1, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.17, up 30.80% from $0.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.3 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 81 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 202,611 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,732,890. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 165,868 and 43,609 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shipchandler Khozema, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 4,497 shares worth $567729.0 at $126.25 per share on Feb 20. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 25,000 TWLO shares valued at $1.84 million on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $73.79 per share. DALZELL RICHARD L (Director) sold 500 shares at $127.87 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $63937.0 while Chew Chee, (Chief Product Officer) sold 7,520 shares on Feb 18 for $959731.0 with each share fetching $127.62.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), on the other hand, is trading around $10.32 with a market cap of $1.63B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Olin Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 81,295 shares. Insider sales totaled 23,218 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.74M shares after the latest sales, with 3.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.30% with a share float percentage of 154.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Olin Corporation having a total of 390 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 21.91 million shares worth more than $378.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 13.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $336.34 million and represent 12.36% of shares outstanding.