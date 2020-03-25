Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) shares are -72.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.07% or $0.37 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -72.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.73% and -71.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the ATI stock is a Hold, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 20, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the ATI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.17. The forecasts give the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.6% or 6.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to $0.15, up from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.79, down -6.00% from $1.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.12 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 580,053 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 150,536. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 465,178 and 146,068 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kah Marianne, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $17820.0 at $8.91 per share on Mar 16. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 2,500 ATI shares valued at $21759.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $8.70 per share. Powers Elizabeth C (Senior VP, CHRO) bought 2,000 shares at $18.17 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $36340.0 while Kramer Kevin B, (Sr. VP, CCMO) bought 2,500 shares on Aug 14 for $44208.0 with each share fetching $17.68.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN), on the other hand, is trading around $4.93 with a market cap of $1.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Equitrans Midstream Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 147,585 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,585 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.77M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 202.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitrans Midstream Corporation having a total of 392 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 28.71 million shares worth more than $383.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital International Investors held 11.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $266.99 million and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.