Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) shares are -43.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.20% or $1.06 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 38.24% and -47.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 16, 2019, CapitalOne recommended the EPRT stock is a Overweight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on December 18, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the EPRT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.92. The forecasts give the Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.76% or -21.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.90% in the current quarter to $0.16, up from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.71, up 29.60% from $0.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 147,808 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 71,301. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 130,308 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sautel Stephen D, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $23980.0 at $11.99 per share on Mar 23. The Director had earlier bought another 8,000 EPRT shares valued at $108400.0 on Mar 24. The shares were bought at $13.55 per share. Sautel Stephen D (Director) bought 500 shares at $10.61 per share on Mar 20 for a total of $5305.0 while Minich Lawrence J, (Director) bought 500 shares on Mar 20 for $5315.0 with each share fetching $10.63.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG), on the other hand, is trading around $1.20 with a market cap of $182.89M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Washington Prime Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 994,301 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,877 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.06M shares after the latest sales, with 92.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Washington Prime Group Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company.