Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Eventbrite Inc. (EB), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) shares are -63.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.61% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -62.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.82% and -61.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 17, 2019, William Blair recommended the EB stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 28, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the EB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.50. The forecasts give the Eventbrite Inc. stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.74% or 25.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 23.80% in the current quarter to -$0.21, down from the -$0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.91, up 3.90% from -$0.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.37 and -$0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 304,750 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 75,185. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 21,447 and 8,002 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Legal & Corp Ops Officer had earlier sold another 2,675 EB shares valued at $52216.0 on Dec 10. The shares were sold at $19.52 per share.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG), on the other hand, is trading around $35.49 with a market cap of $30.70B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Koninklijke Philips N.V. having a total of 386 institutions that hold shares in the company.