Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Smith & Nephew plc (SNN), SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) shares are -30.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.38% or $4.43 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.68% and -32.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, Bernstein recommended the SNN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 21, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the SNN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.23. The forecasts give the Smith & Nephew plc stock a price target range of $60.36 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.51. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.95% or 6.42%.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), on the other hand, is trading around $13.30 with a market cap of $1.64B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.75 and spell out a less modest performance – a -13.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.50% with a share float percentage of 122.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SSR Mining Inc. having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 16.16 million shares worth more than $311.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 13.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.72 million and represent 4.80% of shares outstanding.