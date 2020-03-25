Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares are -18.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.54% or $6.51 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -18.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 30.58% and -33.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the TXRH stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TXRH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.70. The forecasts give the Texas Roadhouse Inc. stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.68% or -69.85%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.30% in the current quarter to $0.83, up from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.71, up 7.50% from $2.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 185,339 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 93,421. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 155,939 and 63,713 in purchases and sales respectively.

MOORE GREGORY N, a Director at the company, sold 23,000 shares worth $1.28 million at $55.53 per share on Jul 31. The Chief Marketing Officer had earlier sold another 2,500 TXRH shares valued at $162500.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $65.00 per share. Jacobsen S. Chris (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 2,500 shares at $60.00 per share on Jul 30 for a total of $150000.0 while ZARLEY JAMES R, (Director) bought 18,900 shares on May 01 for $992439.0 with each share fetching $52.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.57 with a market cap of $349.97M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 370,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 350,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.13M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.60% with a share float percentage of 96.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.44 million shares worth more than $31.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 7.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.82 million and represent 7.17% of shares outstanding.