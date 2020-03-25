Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are -89.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.54% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -90.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.01% and -81.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TOPS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.50. The forecasts give the Top Ships Inc. stock a price target range of $1.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 94.0% or 94.0%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), on the other hand, is trading around $2.46 with a market cap of $1.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Antero Midstream Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 1,047,730 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,546,009 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 818.1k shares after the latest sales, with -100.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.70% with a share float percentage of 285.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Midstream Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 63.74 million shares worth more than $483.81 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 13.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 27.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $208.04 million and represent 5.66% of shares outstanding.