Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares are -23.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.82% or $0.71 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.72% and -41.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Cowen recommended the UNIT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 03, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the UNIT stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.70. The forecasts give the Uniti Group Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.92% or -13.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -300.00% in the current quarter to -$0.14, down from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.21, up 3.10% from $0.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.22 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 632,059 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,832. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 337,582 and 24,832 in purchases and sales respectively.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), on the other hand, is trading around $67.00 with a market cap of $21.73B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $87.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 94 times at Agilent Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 531,622 shares. Insider sales totaled 296,408 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 71 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -48.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.13M shares after the latest sales, with 62.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.60% with a share float percentage of 308.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agilent Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,085 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.15 million shares worth more than $2.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 24.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.12 billion and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.