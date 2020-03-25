Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH), Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) shares are -37.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.58% or $12.59 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.40% and -39.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the ZBH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ZBH stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $93.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $172.46. The forecasts give the Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $190.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $93.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.84% or -0.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $1.9, up from the $1.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.97, up 1.00% from $7.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.29 and $2.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 89,443 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 69,713. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 19,617 and 5,059 in purchases and sales respectively.

Deltort Didier, a President, EMEA at the company, sold 84 shares worth $11795.0 at $140.42 per share on Sep 09. The Group President had earlier sold another 15,171 ZBH shares valued at $2.14 million on Nov 11. The shares were sold at $141.25 per share. Deltort Didier (President, EMEA) sold 360 shares at $139.25 per share on Sep 06 for a total of $50130.0 while Phipps Chad F, (Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary) sold 7,000 shares on Aug 29 for $967932.0 with each share fetching $138.28.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), on the other hand, is trading around $121.10 with a market cap of $18.51B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $163.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Splunk Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 154,613 shares. Insider sales totaled 160,699 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -33.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 756.19k shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.60% with a share float percentage of 152.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Splunk Inc. having a total of 897 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 26.56 million shares worth more than $3.98 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 17.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.12 billion and represent 9.09% of shares outstanding.