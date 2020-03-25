Top attractive stock of the week – Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is -40.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.04 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.49% off the consensus price target high of $5.70 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 1.59% higher than the price target low of $2.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.48, the stock is -17.58% and -31.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.09 million and changing 9.73% at the moment leaves the stock -38.22% off its SMA200. SAN registered -46.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.00.

The stock witnessed a -35.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.24%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has around 196419 employees, a market worth around $42.09B and $61.97B in sales. and $61.97B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.71. Distance from 52-week low is 21.57% and -52.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Top Institutional Holders

363 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), with institutional investors hold 1.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.97B, and float is at 16.39B with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 1.79% of the Float.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -21.65% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is -54.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.69% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.27.