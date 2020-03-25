Top attractive stock of the week – The Kroger Co. (KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is 4.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.70 and a high of $36.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The KR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93%.

Currently trading at $30.15, the stock is -2.70% and 2.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.66 million and changing -2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 15.93% off its SMA200. KR registered 24.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.04.

The stock witnessed a -0.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.97%, and is -8.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.39% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

The Kroger Co. (KR) has around 453000 employees, a market worth around $23.95B and $121.18B in sales. and $121.18B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.93 and Fwd P/E is 11.57. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.65% and -18.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

The Kroger Co. (KR) Analyst Forecasts

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $38.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 251.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Top Institutional Holders

1,087 institutions hold shares in The Kroger Co. (KR), with 45.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.73% while institutional investors hold 87.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 794.26M, and float is at 767.37M with Short Float at 4.60%. Institutions hold 82.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.1 million shares valued at $2.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.63% of the KR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 58.0 million shares valued at $1.68 billion to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 40.44 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $1.17 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 38.71 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at The Kroger Co. (KR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHACKOULS BOBBY S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHACKOULS BOBBY S sold 7,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $33.76 per share for a total of $263312.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49845.0 shares.

The Kroger Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Sharp Erin S (Group Vice President) sold a total of 11,829 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $33.00 per share for $390357.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 103708.0 shares of the KR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH (Executive VP and COO) disposed off 17,514 shares at an average price of $29.33 for $513686.0. The insider now directly holds 336,985 shares of The Kroger Co. (KR).

The Kroger Co. (KR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 31.73% up over the past 12 months. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is -22.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.29% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.41.