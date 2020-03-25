Unsafe At Current Price? – Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares are -15.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.20% or $75.88 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -16.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.07% and -20.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Aegis Capital recommended the GOOGL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. 45 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the GOOGL stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 45 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 36 recommend buying, with 5 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1130.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1600.04. The forecasts give the Alphabet Inc. stock a price target range of $1800.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1270.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.22% or 11.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.50% in the current quarter to $11.25, up from the $4.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $45.46, up 17.40% from $43.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $10.8 and $14.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $53.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 161 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 306,359 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 270,687. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 43,679 and 55,451 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), on the other hand, is trading around $430.00 with a market cap of $50.86B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $567.97 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.20% with a share float percentage of 104.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shopify Inc. having a total of 880 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.18 million shares worth more than $3.65 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 8.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the investment firm holding over 6.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.4 billion and represent 5.78% of shares outstanding.