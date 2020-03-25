Unsafe At Current Price? – Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) shares are -44.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 29.30% or $4.89 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -47.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.01% and -49.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Goldman recommended the BHF stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the BHF stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.69. The forecasts give the Brighthouse Financial Inc. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.84% or -2.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.00% in the current quarter to $2.14, up from the $1.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.35, down -2.30% from $5.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.75 and $2.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 147,737 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,593. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 93,589 and 14,266 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shouvlin Patrick J., a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $100700.0 at $20.14 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 BHF shares valued at $114150.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $22.83 per share. Spehar Edward A. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought 5,000 shares at $24.32 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $121624.0 while DeBiase Christine M., (EVP, Chief Admin Officer & GC) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 10 for $122966.0 with each share fetching $24.59.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.81 with a market cap of $144.39M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at VBI Vaccines Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 204,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.16M shares after the latest sales, with 1.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.58% with a share float percentage of 107.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VBI Vaccines Inc. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company.