Unsafe At Current Price? – Genpact Limited (G), Invitae Corporation (NVTA)

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) shares are -40.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.78% or $1.37 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.83% and -41.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 14, 2019, Needham recommended the G stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 08, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the G stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.90. The forecasts give the Genpact Limited stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.79% or 30.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $0.47, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.26, up 11.30% from $2.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,042,389 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,206,829. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 577,497 and 259,058 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cogny Patrick, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 20,138 shares worth $876819.0 at $43.54 per share on Feb 14. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 51,052 G shares valued at $2.2 million on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $43.16 per share. White Heather (SVP & General Counsel) sold 4,307 shares at $44.88 per share on Jan 22 for a total of $193298.0 while Mazhari Ahmed, (Senior Vice President) sold 6,000 shares on Dec 06 for $243907.0 with each share fetching $40.65.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA), on the other hand, is trading around $12.15 with a market cap of $938.34M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Invitae Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 632,191 shares. Insider sales totaled 191,566 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.35M shares after the latest sales, with 11.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invitae Corporation having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.51 million shares worth more than $169.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $162.22 million and represent 10.16% of shares outstanding.