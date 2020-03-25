Unsafe At Current Price? – Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT), HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares are -17.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 19.49% or $0.46 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.96% and -48.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 16, 2019, Citigroup recommended the QTT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 05, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the QTT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.70. The forecasts give the Qutoutiao Inc. stock a price target range of $34.04 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.38. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.72% or 90.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.80% in the current quarter to -$1.81, down from the -$0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.64, up 26.10% from -$9.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.28 and -$1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.93 for the next year.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), on the other hand, is trading around $29.59 with a market cap of $122.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 4.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HSBC Holdings plc having a total of 444 institutions that hold shares in the company.