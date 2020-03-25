Finance

Unsafe At Current Price? – Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT), HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

By Sue Brooks

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares are -17.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 19.49% or $0.46 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.96% and -48.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 16, 2019, Citigroup recommended the QTT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 05, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the QTT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.70. The forecasts give the Qutoutiao Inc. stock a price target range of $34.04 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.38. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.72% or 90.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.80% in the current quarter to -$1.81, down from the -$0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.64, up 26.10% from -$9.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.28 and -$1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.93 for the next year.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), on the other hand, is trading around $29.59 with a market cap of $122.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 4.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HSBC Holdings plc having a total of 444 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Finance

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Legg Mason Inc. (LM), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Richard Addington - 0
Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM) shares are 32.41% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.41% or $1.57 higher in the latest...
Read more
Finance

New Big Money Means Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Richard Addington - 0
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is -70.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.26 and a high...
Read more
Finance

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG)

Sue Brooks - 0
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is -6.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.06 and...
Read more

Read More

A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Albemarle Corporation (ALB), TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares are 10.62% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.66% or -$4.85 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Volatility Returns To Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM) shares are -13.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.55% or $0.42 higher in...
Read more

Recent

First BanCorp. (FBP) makes -10.36% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Companies Richard Addington - 0
First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) is -21.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.31 and a high of...
Read more

Investing action plan for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) And Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Industry Richard Addington - 0
Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares are -8.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.65% or -$0.36 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is attracting new Institutional Money

News Winifred Gerald - 0
Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) is -20.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us