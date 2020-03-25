Unsafe At Current Price? – WPX Energy Inc. (WPX), The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE: WPX) shares are -75.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.88% or $0.38 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -74.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.43% and -69.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Raymond James recommended the WPX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on March 19, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the WPX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 27 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.85. The forecasts give the WPX Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.26% or 33.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -23.10% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.52, up 33.70% from $0.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,971,919 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 540,991. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,786,940 and 433,481 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gaspar Clay M, a President and COO at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $95250.0 at $3.81 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 35,000 WPX shares valued at $117950.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $3.37 per share. Lubel Kimberly S (Director) bought 2,500 shares at $3.88 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $9709.0 while Lubel Kimberly S, (Director) bought 2,500 shares on Mar 06 for $17413.0 with each share fetching $6.97.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), on the other hand, is trading around $22.99 with a market cap of $29.86B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at The Kraft Heinz Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 316,946 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,294 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.47M shares after the latest sales, with -72.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 315.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Kraft Heinz Company having a total of 1,325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 325.63 million shares worth more than $10.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 26.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 56.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.8 billion and represent 4.60% of shares outstanding.