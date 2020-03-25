Unsafe At Current Price? – WW International Inc. (WW), Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares are -54.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.01% or $2.65 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 41.37% and -52.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Citigroup recommended the WW stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 20, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the WW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.82. The forecasts give the WW International Inc. stock a price target range of $63.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.44% or -33.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.50% in the current quarter to -$0.22, down from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.18, up 10.00% from $1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.65 and $1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 271,371 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 171,950. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,690 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pollier-Bousquet Corinne, a President, International at the company, sold 12,708 shares worth $481894.0 at $37.92 per share on Nov 18. The President, International had earlier sold another 9,364 WW shares valued at $383924.0 on Nov 20. The shares were sold at $41.00 per share.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), on the other hand, is trading around $141.90 with a market cap of $16.42B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $189.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 109 times at Rockwell Automation Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 67 times and accounting for 118,840 shares. Insider sales totaled 113,397 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 42 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 777.27k shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.00% with a share float percentage of 115.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rockwell Automation Inc. having a total of 1,175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.84 million shares worth more than $2.2 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.82 billion and represent 7.74% of shares outstanding.