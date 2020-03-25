ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) picks momentum as shares rise 15.78%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) is -64.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $53.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIAC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.47% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.42% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 13.24% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.75, the stock is -22.02% and -48.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.22 million and changing 30.76% at the moment leaves the stock -62.91% off its SMA200. VIAC registered -67.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.60.

The stock witnessed a -45.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.20%, and is 15.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.50% over the week and 11.19% over the month.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) has around 23990 employees, a market worth around $8.92B and $27.81B in sales. and $27.81B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.14 and Fwd P/E is 2.50. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.04% and -72.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ViacomCBS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.14 with sales reaching $6.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 60.40% in year-over-year returns.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Top Institutional Holders

1,135 institutions hold shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), with 26.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.40% while institutional investors hold 87.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 604.52M, and float is at 547.57M with Short Float at 5.95%. Institutions hold 83.43% of the Float.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E bought 16,025 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $12.42 per share for a total of $199031.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65449.0 shares.

ViacomCBS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that REDSTONE SHARI (Director) bought a total of 50,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $19.83 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 269524.0 shares of the VIAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, TERRELL FREDERICK (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 9,408 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC).