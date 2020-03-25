Volatility Returns To Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares are 8.41% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.43% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 25.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.12% and -39.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 22, 2015, Maxim Group recommended the BCLI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 19, 2016. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BCLI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.50. The forecasts give the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.86% or 48.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -88.90% in the current quarter to -$0.22, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 142,073 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,332. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 38,956 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kern Ralph Dr., a COO and Chief Medical Officer at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $11640.0 at $3.88 per share on Dec 24. The EVP, CFO and Treasurer had earlier bought another 11,600 BCLI shares valued at $45929.0 on Dec 24. The shares were bought at $3.96 per share. Araya Arturo (Chief Commercial Officer) bought 3,000 shares at $3.90 per share on Dec 24 for a total of $11700.0 while ARBEL IRIT, (Director) sold 13,332 shares on Aug 28 for $48891.0 with each share fetching $3.67.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC), on the other hand, is trading around $20.64 with a market cap of $1.31B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 415,452 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,200 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 253.29k shares after the latest sales, with -254.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation having a total of 428 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 13.36 million shares worth more than $572.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Macquarie Group Limited held 15.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $305.6 million and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.