Volatility Returns To D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) shares are -37.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.27% or $3.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.32% and -45.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the DHI stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 18, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the DHI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.67. The forecasts give the D.R. Horton Inc. stock a price target range of $69.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.33% or 13.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.10% in the current quarter to $1.11, up from the $0.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.14, up 6.90% from $4.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.15 and $1.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 843,330 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 766,606. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 156,073 and 172,112 in purchases and sales respectively.

Allen Barbara K, a Director at the company, sold 940 shares worth $51299.0 at $54.57 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier sold another 470 DHI shares valued at $22742.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $48.39 per share. Odom Aron M. (VP, Controller and PAO) sold 3,300 shares at $62.08 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $204874.0 while Hewatt Michael W, (Director) sold 4,000 shares on Feb 18 for $247324.0 with each share fetching $61.83.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO), on the other hand, is trading around $58.30 with a market cap of $24.81B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 87 times at IHS Markit Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 4,331,046 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,235,204 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.45M shares after the latest sales, with 5.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.00% with a share float percentage of 371.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IHS Markit Ltd. having a total of 881 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.0 million shares worth more than $3.17 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 29.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.21 billion and represent 6.91% of shares outstanding.