Volatility Returns To DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) shares are -55.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.13% or $0.41 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 44.97% and -52.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the DRH stock is a Outperform, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Weight on December 17, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the DRH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.68. The forecasts give the DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.17% or -96.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 633.30% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.26, up 0.60% from $0.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 702,531 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 35,393. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 495,697 and 27,393 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 8,000 DRH shares valued at $82880.0 on Jun 28. The shares were sold at $10.36 per share.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), on the other hand, is trading around $69.39 with a market cap of $19.50B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $101.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 455,125 shares. Insider sales totaled 290,613 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.63M shares after the latest sales, with 9.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 272.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. having a total of 857 institutions that hold shares in the company.