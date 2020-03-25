Volatility Returns To Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), Sasol Limited (SSL)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) shares are -21.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.35% or $10.24 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.41% and -23.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 18, 2019, Raymond James recommended the MMC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 21, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the MMC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $86.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $116.56. The forecasts give the Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $130.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $95.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.13% or 8.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to $1.58, up from the $1.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.06, up 7.60% from $4.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.25 and $1.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 717,662 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 628,298. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 680,465 and 611,555 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gilbert E Scott, a SVP, Chief Information Officer at the company, sold 4,114 shares worth $439749.0 at $106.89 per share on Mar 05. The Vice President and Controller had earlier sold another 1,270 MMC shares valued at $135675.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $106.83 per share. McDonald Scott (President and CEO of OWG) sold 40,297 shares at $106.81 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $4.3 million while Glaser Daniel S, (President and CEO, MMC) sold 248,347 shares on Mar 05 for $26.53 million with each share fetching $106.81.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), on the other hand, is trading around $1.57 with a market cap of $1.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sasol Limited having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company.