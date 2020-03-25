Companies

Volatility Returns To Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

By Richard Addington

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares are -42.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.91% or $1.25 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.22% and -29.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 24, 2019, CLSA recommended the MLCO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 30, 2019. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the MLCO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.27. The forecasts give the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock a price target range of $32.30 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.09% or 12.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -48.10% in the current quarter to -$0.41, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.16, down -12.80% from $0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.9 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.19 for the next year.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), on the other hand, is trading around $85.44 with a market cap of $9.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $150.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Vulcan Materials Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 32,930 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,090 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 325.69k shares after the latest sales, with 11.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vulcan Materials Company having a total of 939 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.84 million shares worth more than $2.14 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with the investment firm holding over 11.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 billion and represent 8.42% of shares outstanding.

