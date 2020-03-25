Volatility Returns To Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are -36.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.49% or $1.4 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -39.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.20% and -25.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, Odeon recommended the OLLI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Loop Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 20, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the OLLI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.85. The forecasts give the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $67.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.07% or -25.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.30% in the current quarter to $0.33, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.84, up 6.00% from $1.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 218,735 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 201,737. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 45,331 and 27,843 in purchases and sales respectively.

Segura Omar, a SVP, Store Operations at the company, sold 16,190 shares worth $728550.0 at $45.00 per share on Mar 13. The President, CEO had earlier sold another 3,549 OLLI shares valued at $144586.0 on Mar 23. The shares were sold at $40.74 per share. SWYGERT JOHN W (President, CEO) sold 3,161 shares at $46.61 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $147334.0 while SWYGERT JOHN W, (President, CEO) sold 157 shares on Jan 07 for $9699.0 with each share fetching $61.78.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), on the other hand, is trading around $124.49 with a market cap of $19.48B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $172.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Cummins Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 151,450 shares. Insider sales totaled 75,123 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 507.91k shares after the latest sales, with 37.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.10% with a share float percentage of 149.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cummins Inc. having a total of 1,444 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.58 million shares worth more than $2.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.21 billion and represent 8.06% of shares outstanding.