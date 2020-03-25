Volatility Returns To Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares are -68.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 33.33% or $0.38 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -5.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 36.94% and -38.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.52. The forecasts give the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.70. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.11% or 77.31%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), on the other hand, is trading around $6.21 with a market cap of $720.02M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 1,093,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 65,634 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.02M shares after the latest sales, with -12,341.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.20% with a share float percentage of 115.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.53 million shares worth more than $79.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.05 million and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.