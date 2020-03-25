Well positioned to deliver growth? – Altimmune Inc. (ALT), Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares are 69.31% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.47% or $0.25 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 81.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.02% and 80.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 19, 2019, ROTH Capital recommended the ALT stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Resumed the stock as a Buy on February 24, 2020. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.00. The forecasts give the Altimmune Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.38% or 75.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -284.20% in the current quarter to -$0.26, up from the -$4.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.52, down -42.10% from -$14.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.29 and -$0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 43,048 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 30,005. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 23,048 and 6,029 in purchases and sales respectively.

The President and CEO had earlier bought another 20,000 ALT shares valued at $42000.0 on Sep 05. The shares were bought at $2.10 per share.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), on the other hand, is trading around $9.38 with a market cap of $557.36M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.52 and spell out a more modest performance – a 84.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Maxar Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 350,687 shares. Insider sales totaled 14,362 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.62M shares after the latest sales, with 25.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.80% with a share float percentage of 58.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxar Technologies Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 5.68 million shares worth more than $89.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Street Corporation held 9.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.35 million and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.