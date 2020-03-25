Well positioned to deliver growth? – BHP Group (BBL), DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) shares are -36.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 17.05% or $4.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.41% and -26.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the BBL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 20, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the BBL stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.95. The forecasts give the BHP Group stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -2.52% or -2.52%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.42 with a market cap of $898.80M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.90% with a share float percentage of 108.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DHT Holdings Inc. having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company.