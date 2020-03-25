Well positioned to deliver growth? – Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH), Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) shares are -26.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.07% or $1.3 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.18% and -34.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 04, 2019, Barclays recommended the DLPH stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 14, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the DLPH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.73. The forecasts give the Delphi Technologies PLC stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.76% or 14.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.40% in the current quarter to $0.64, down from the $1.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.14, down -3.60% from $4.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.71 and $0.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 179,206 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 51,641. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 114,395 and 50,423 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brazier Allan J, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 4,752 shares worth $427680.0 at $90.00 per share on Sep 09. The SVP and CFO had earlier sold another 2,800 DLPH shares valued at $250768.0 on Sep 16. The shares were sold at $89.56 per share.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI), on the other hand, is trading around $27.95 with a market cap of $3.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.02 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at Wright Medical Group N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 976,393 shares. Insider sales totaled 998,734 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.39M shares after the latest sales, with 21.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 127.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wright Medical Group N.V. having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.8 million shares worth more than $359.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $287.81 million and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.