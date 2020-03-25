Well positioned to deliver growth? – XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA), UDR Inc. (UDR)

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are -79.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.94% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -76.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.72% and -85.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.00. The forecasts give the XpresSpa Group Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 99.22% or 99.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.30% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$8.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR), on the other hand, is trading around $30.91 with a market cap of $9.58B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.37 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at UDR Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 64,942 shares. Insider sales totaled 167,559 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.29M shares after the latest sales, with 2.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 291.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UDR Inc. having a total of 590 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.06 million shares worth more than $2.05 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the investment firm holding over 43.65 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.98 billion and represent 15.49% of shares outstanding.