What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) shares are -53.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 17.03% or $1.47 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -52.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.55% and -50.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, SunTrust recommended the BRX stock is a Hold, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 23, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the BRX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.97. The forecasts give the Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.6% or 8.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.2, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.82, up 0.70% from $0.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 327,493 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 192,853. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 309,993 and 133,420 in purchases and sales respectively.

Crosland Sheryl Maxwell, a Director at the company, bought 2,500 shares worth $31325.0 at $12.53 per share on Mar 16. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 BRX shares valued at $122600.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $12.26 per share. Taylor James M Jr (President and CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $13.43 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $134300.0 while SIEGEL STEVEN F, sold 6,368 shares on Feb 19 for $130671.0 with each share fetching $20.52.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.63 with a market cap of $266.65M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.24% with a share float percentage of 163.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OrganiGram Holdings Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company.