What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) shares are -61.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.84% or -$0.51 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -63.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.47% and -52.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the DK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 24, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the DK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.13. The forecasts give the Delek US Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.72% or -41.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -466.70% in the current quarter to -$0.44, down from the $1.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.51, down -20.80% from $3.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.17 and $1.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,387,815 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 199,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,316,250 and 49,365 in purchases and sales respectively.

ICAHN CARL C, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 839,400 shares worth $8.75 million at $10.42 per share on Mar 18. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 270,000 DK shares valued at $3.08 million on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $11.39 per share. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) bought 451,822 shares at $11.02 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $4.98 million while Yemin Ezra Uzi, (Chairman / President / CEO) bought 27,500 shares on Nov 15 for $985793.0 with each share fetching $35.85.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), on the other hand, is trading around $1.41 with a market cap of $313.20M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.30% with a share float percentage of 221.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enerplus Corporation having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with over 13.61 million shares worth more than $97.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC held 6.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 7.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.41 million and represent 3.24% of shares outstanding.