What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), ABB Ltd (ABB)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares are -21.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.43% or -$0.31 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -14.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.99% and -15.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 03, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the DOYU stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 05, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the DOYU stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $69.75. The forecasts give the DouYu International Holdings Limited stock a price target range of $85.09 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.45. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.14% or 87.24%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.79, up 32.80% from $1.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.2 for the next year.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), on the other hand, is trading around $16.83 with a market cap of $35.69B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ABB Ltd having a total of 397 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 13.09 million shares worth more than $315.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.14 million and represent 4.20% of shares outstanding.