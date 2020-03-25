What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) shares are -76.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.11% or $0.96 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -75.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.79% and -70.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 13, 2019, Scotia Howard Weil recommended the MUR stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 20, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the MUR stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.46. The forecasts give the Murphy Oil Corporation stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.03% or -108.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.37, up from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.62, up 8.90% from $1.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,031,074 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 485,784. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,022,677 and 280,155 in purchases and sales respectively.

Schmale Neal E, a Director at the company, bought 40,000 shares worth $198608.0 at $4.97 per share on Mar 18. The Vice President & Treasurer had earlier bought another 9,365 MUR shares valued at $49898.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $5.33 per share. BOTNER E TED (Vice President & Secretary) bought 10,000 shares at $4.93 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $49294.0 while BOTNER E TED, (Vice President & Secretary) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 18 for $49294.0 with each share fetching $4.93.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), on the other hand, is trading around $10.30 with a market cap of $3.31B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Continental Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 1,437,739 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,897,576 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 232.59M shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.30% with a share float percentage of 80.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Continental Resources Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.38 million shares worth more than $390.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 3.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $256.22 million and represent 2.01% of shares outstanding.