What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) shares are -46.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.21% or $0.69 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.22% and -47.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the PGRE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on February 04, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.85.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.05, down -0.60% from $0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 184,250 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 33,363. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 110,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Otto-Bernstein Katharina, a Director at the company, bought 33,363 shares worth $450067.0 at $13.49 per share on Nov 27. The Director had earlier bought another 110,000 PGRE shares valued at $1.07 million on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $9.75 per share. Otto Maren (10% Owner) sold 5,663 shares at $13.49 per share on Nov 27 for a total of $76394.0 while Otto Alexander, (10% Owner) sold 16,487 shares on Nov 27 for $222410.0 with each share fetching $13.49.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV), on the other hand, is trading around $11.85 with a market cap of $2.24B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 70 times at Valvoline Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 76,835 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,179 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.34M shares after the latest sales, with 5.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.40% with a share float percentage of 187.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valvoline Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.14 million shares worth more than $388.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $368.15 million and represent 9.12% of shares outstanding.