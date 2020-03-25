What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH)

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) shares are -38.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.17% or $9.55 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.69% and -28.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 06, 2019, Berenberg recommended the PPG stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 23, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the PPG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $82.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $122.79. The forecasts give the PPG Industries Inc. stock a price target range of $155.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $93.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.06% or 11.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.20% in the current quarter to $1.35, down from the $1.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.49, up 1.00% from $6.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.55 and $2.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 130,887 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 92,564. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 55,209 and 20,116 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, a Chairman of the Board and CEO at the company, sold 11,916 shares worth $1.49 million at $125.00 per share on Oct 21. The Chairman of the Board and CEO had earlier sold another 30,450 PPG shares valued at $3.96 million on Nov 06. The shares were sold at $130.00 per share. MCGARRY MICHAEL H (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 12,000 shares at $120.00 per share on Sep 19 for a total of $1.44 million while RAMAPRASAD VADLAMANNATI, (Sr. VP, Protect. & Marine Ctgs) sold 13,904 shares on Jul 22 for $1.63 million with each share fetching $117.12.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH), on the other hand, is trading around $6.31 with a market cap of $553.95M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Camping World Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 1,062,223 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,075 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.07M shares after the latest sales, with 8,948.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 32.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camping World Holdings Inc. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.11 million shares worth more than $90.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Abrams Capital Management, L.P. held 16.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Crestview Partners II GP, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 4.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.85 million and represent 11.36% of shares outstanding.