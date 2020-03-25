What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Range Resources Corporation (RRC), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) shares are -37.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.55% or $0.34 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.29% and 3.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the RRC stock is a Underperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 16, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the RRC stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.85. The forecasts give the Range Resources Corporation stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.11% or -205.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 166.70% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.22, down -2.40% from $0.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.39 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,280,045 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 89,605. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,867,871 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Scucchi Mark, a SVP & CFO at the company, bought 9,300 shares worth $19251.0 at $2.07 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 100,000 RRC shares valued at $210800.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $2.11 per share. Scucchi Mark (SVP & CFO) bought 5,700 shares at $2.22 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $12654.0 while PALKO STEFFEN E, (Director) bought 903,128 shares on Mar 10 for $1.98 million with each share fetching $2.20.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), on the other hand, is trading around $13.85 with a market cap of $4.58B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.28 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at ON Semiconductor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 769,920 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,102,100 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 51 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -41.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.45M shares after the latest sales, with 10.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ON Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 641 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 41.34 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 10.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 38.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $948.33 million and represent 9.46% of shares outstanding.