What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – VEON Ltd. (VEON), Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares are -41.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.89% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.00% and -36.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the VEON stock is a Underweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 11, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the VEON stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.42. The forecasts give the VEON Ltd. stock a price target range of $3.60 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.92. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.17% or 23.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -60.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.34, down -2.50% from $0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC), on the other hand, is trading around $0.31 with a market cap of $31.99M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 92.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Biocept Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.98k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.80% with a share float percentage of 102.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biocept Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company.