Which institution holds the most shares in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is -75.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $3.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.25 for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -12.17% and -52.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 120.27 million and changing 13.06% at the moment leaves the stock -82.26% off its SMA200. CHK registered -93.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4086 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1139.

The stock witnessed a -54.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.10%, and is -7.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.25% over the week and 29.54% over the month.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $372.32M and $8.55B in sales. and $8.55B in sales Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.78% and -94.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 9 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $2.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -270.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.87B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 10.75%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund with over 231.0 million shares valued at $325.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the CHK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF with 75.47 million shares valued at $62.31 million to account for 3.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund which holds 55.03 million shares representing 2.82% and valued at over $45.43 million, while Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds 2.48% of the shares totaling 48.42 million with a market value of $39.97 million.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RYAN THOMAS L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RYAN THOMAS L bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $150000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 928531.0 shares.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that BUERGLER WILLIAM M (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 70,681 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $0.71 per share for $50056.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70681.0 shares of the CHK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Lawler Robert D. (CEO) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.91 for $45740.0. The insider now directly holds 5,133,298 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK).

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -43.54% down over the past 12 months. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is -65.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.