Which Institutions Own Shares In Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is 37.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $8.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAPR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.76, the stock is 56.91% and 26.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.97 million and changing 51.72% at the moment leaves the stock -27.41% off its SMA200. CAPR registered -68.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3895 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4173.

The stock witnessed a 26.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.62%, and is 50.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.10% over the week and 20.07% over the month.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $13.87M and $1.40M in sales. and $1.40M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -80.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-191.60%).

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $210k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -669.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -55.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.10% in year-over-year returns.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.97% while institutional investors hold 11.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.88M, and float is at 7.17M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 8.92% of the Float.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.