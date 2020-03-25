Who are the Institutional Holders in JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is -49.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.61 and a high of $21.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The JBLU stock was last observed hovering at around $6.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.54% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.85% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.40, the stock is -26.25% and -45.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.94 million and changing 37.03% at the moment leaves the stock -48.06% off its SMA200. JBLU registered -40.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -43.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.05.

The stock witnessed a -51.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.07%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.78% over the week and 13.53% over the month.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has around 16495 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $8.09B in sales. and $8.09B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.89 and Fwd P/E is 3.84. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.21% and -56.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $1.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 272.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Top Institutional Holders

460 institutions hold shares in JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), with 2.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 107.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 284.43M, and float is at 279.59M with Short Float at 5.96%. Institutions hold 106.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.54 million shares valued at $534.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.11% of the JBLU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.52 million shares valued at $477.65 million to account for 9.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 22.48 million shares representing 7.96% and valued at over $420.74 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.11% of the shares totaling 14.41 million with a market value of $269.85 million.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Geraghty Joanna, the company’s President COO. SEC filings show that Geraghty Joanna sold 2,531 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $37965.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163898.0 shares.

JetBlue Airways Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Geraghty Joanna (President COO) sold a total of 12,655 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $14.98 per share for $189572.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 166429.0 shares of the JBLU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Hayes Robin (CEO) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $19.90 for $49750.0. The insider now directly holds 457,875 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU).

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -45.16% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -22.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.64% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.03.