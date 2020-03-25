Who is the Top Investor In Pinterest Inc. (PINS)?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is -23.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $36.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.06% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 10.88% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.26, the stock is -12.54% and -28.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.75 million and changing 13.90% at the moment leaves the stock -41.24% off its SMA200. PINS registered a loss of -50.05% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.20.

The stock witnessed a -34.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.87%, and is 12.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.76% over the week and 10.48% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 2217 employees, a market worth around $7.07B and $1.14B in sales. and $1.14B in sales Fwd P/E is 58.44. Distance from 52-week low is 41.19% and -61.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.70%).

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $275.12M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 30.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.30% in year-over-year returns.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

439 institutions hold shares in Pinterest Inc. (PINS), with 183.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 62.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 495.88M, and float is at 363.34M with Short Float at 4.48%. Institutions hold 62.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.67 million shares valued at $441.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.51% of the PINS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Flossbach von Storch AG with 22.02 million shares valued at $410.51 million to account for 6.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 21.84 million shares representing 6.01% and valued at over $407.01 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 16.25 million with a market value of $302.96 million.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silbermann Benjamin, the company’s Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F. SEC filings show that Silbermann Benjamin sold 37,760 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $19.21 per share for a total of $725321.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Flores Christine (General Counsel) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $19.54 per share for $122098.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Silbermann Benjamin (Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F) disposed off 66,500 shares at an average price of $19.54 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).