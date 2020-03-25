Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is -25.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.78 and a high of $96.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The QCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $62.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.93% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.51% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -0.71% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.46, the stock is -10.55% and -21.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.9 million and changing 4.69% at the moment leaves the stock -18.19% off its SMA200. QCOM registered 15.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.00.

The stock witnessed a -21.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.33%, and is -4.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.55% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $74.89B and $19.81B in sales. and $19.81B in sales Current P/E ratio is 18.67 and Fwd P/E is 10.81. Profit margin for the company is 21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.34% and -31.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $5.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 216.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Top Institutional Holders

2,127 institutions hold shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 79.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.14B, and float is at 1.14B with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 79.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 95.98 million shares valued at $8.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.40% of the QCOM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 81.29 million shares valued at $7.17 billion to account for 7.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 56.17 million shares representing 4.91% and valued at over $4.96 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 47.99 million with a market value of $4.23 billion.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MODOFF BRIAN, the company’s EVP, Strategy and M&A. SEC filings show that MODOFF BRIAN sold 15,957 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $89.91 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50001.0 shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that THOMPSON JAMES H (EVP, Engineering QTI & CTO) sold a total of 18,012 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $91.47 per share for $1.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61319.0 shares of the QCOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, POLEK ERIN L (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 39 shares at an average price of $85.57 for $3337.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 43.39% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -1.63% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.72% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.