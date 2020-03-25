Will BP PLC (BP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

BP PLC (NYSE: BP) is -41.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.51 and a high of $45.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The BP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.93%.

Currently trading at $22.12, the stock is -14.33% and -32.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.18 million and changing 21.61% at the moment leaves the stock -40.37% off its SMA200. BP registered -49.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.00.

The stock witnessed a -35.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.56%, and is 17.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.99% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

BP PLC (BP) has around 73000 employees, a market worth around $74.22B and $278.40B in sales. and $278.40B in sales Current P/E ratio is 18.62 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.62% and -51.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

BP PLC (BP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BP PLC (BP) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BP PLC quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $75.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.90% in year-over-year returns.

BP PLC (BP) Top Institutional Holders

1,278 institutions hold shares in BP PLC (BP), with 809.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 11.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.36B, and float is at 3.35B with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 11.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 27.3 million shares valued at $1.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.99% of the BP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 17.74 million shares valued at $669.61 million to account for 1.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 17.09 million shares representing 1.87% and valued at over $644.99 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.58% of the shares totaling 14.4 million with a market value of $543.41 million.

BP PLC (BP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -49.50% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -55.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.22% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.63.