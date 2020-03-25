Will Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is -50.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.85 and a high of $15.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The HBAN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.56% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.43, the stock is -27.32% and -40.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.92 million and changing 6.14% at the moment leaves the stock -45.81% off its SMA200. HBAN registered -39.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.68.

The stock witnessed a -44.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.96%, and is -11.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.55% over the week and 9.11% over the month.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has around 15664 employees, a market worth around $7.64B and $4.20B in sales. and $4.20B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.87 and Fwd P/E is 5.57. Profit margin for the company is 31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.47% and -52.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Analyst Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Top Institutional Holders

997 institutions hold shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), with 9.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 78.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.03B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 77.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 119.65 million shares valued at $1.8 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.74% of the HBAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 87.08 million shares valued at $1.31 billion to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 52.44 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $790.72 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 51.67 million with a market value of $779.11 million.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STEINOUR STEPHEN D, the company’s President, CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought 18,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $13.02 per share for a total of $244071.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.29 million shares.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Thompson Mark E (Senior EVP of Principal Sub.) sold a total of 5,856 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $13.78 per share for $80666.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 680081.0 shares of the HBAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, NEU RICHARD W (Director) acquired 5,900 shares at an average price of $13.52 for $79765.0. The insider now directly holds 217,416 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -21.65% down over the past 12 months. LCNB Corp. (LCNB) is -11.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.52% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 28.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.