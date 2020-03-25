Workday Inc. (WDAY) Vs. Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR): Which Is Riskier?

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares are -19.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.12% or $5.24 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.75% and -25.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, Societe Generale recommended the WDAY stock is a Sell, while earlier, Societe Generale had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 02, 2020. 36 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the WDAY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 36 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 5 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $132.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $196.00. The forecasts give the Workday Inc. stock a price target range of $262.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $143.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.47% or 7.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to $0.52, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.2, up 20.00% from $1.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.67. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 249 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,626,038 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,877,717. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 884,532 and 998,001 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fernandez Gomez Luciano, a Co-President at the company, sold 7,345 shares worth $899038.0 at $122.40 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier sold another 78,750 WDAY shares valued at $9.63 million on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $122.26 per share. BHUSRI ANEEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 300,000 shares at $167.68 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $50.3 million while DUFFIELD DAVID A, (Director) sold 293,430 shares on Mar 02 for $50.01 million with each share fetching $170.43.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.72 with a market cap of $114.99M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Gulfport Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 193,311 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.78M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 142.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gulfport Energy Corporation having a total of 272 institutions that hold shares in the company.