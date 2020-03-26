A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) shares are -27.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.76% or $1.31 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.74% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.67% down YTD and -26.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.19% and -21.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2018, Desjardins recommended the SJR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 22, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the SJR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.20. The forecasts give the Shaw Communications Inc. stock a price target range of $25.28 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.27. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.73% or 14.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -21.70% in the current quarter to $0.22, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.91, up 4.20% from $0.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.04 for the next year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD), on the other hand, is trading around $10.20 with a market cap of $1.60B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IRWD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $28.27 million. This represented a 77.62% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $126.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.55 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $402.75 million from $334.34 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $10.72 million, significantly higher than the -$70.88 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.54 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 783,547 shares. Insider sales totaled 197,612 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.65M shares after the latest sales, with 14.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 153.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 21.72 million shares worth more than $289.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.26 million and represent 11.31% of shares outstanding.