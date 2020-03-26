A focus on opportunistic stocks: Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) shares are -31.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.30% or $1.36 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.89% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.17% down YTD and -30.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.15% and -26.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, Raymond James recommended the BBY stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Guggenheim had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 09, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the BBY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $60.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $85.76. The forecasts give the Best Buy Co. Inc. stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.32% or -10.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.50% in the current quarter to $0.96, down from the $1.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.05, up 0.30% from $6.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and $1.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 92 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 8,453,421 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,062,986. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,128,481 and 2,039,880 in purchases and sales respectively.

Watson Mathew, a SVP, Finance-Controller & CAO at the company, sold 801 shares worth $41454.0 at $51.75 per share on Mar 23. The Chief Human Resources Officer had earlier sold another 916 BBY shares valued at $47406.0 on Mar 23. The shares were sold at $51.75 per share. Alexander Whitney L (Chief Transformation Officer) sold 1,390 shares at $51.75 per share on Mar 23 for a total of $71937.0 while Barry Corie S, (CEO) sold 2,191 shares on Mar 23 for $113391.0 with each share fetching $51.75.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.09 with a market cap of $4.80M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENSV’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.34 million. This represented a 52.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.88 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.02 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $42.98 million from $40.46 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.47 million, significantly higher than the $1.34 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.28 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Enservco Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.20% with a share float percentage of 46.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enservco Corporation having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company.