A focus on opportunistic stocks: BP PLC (BP), Sprint Corporation (S)

BP PLC (NYSE: BP) shares are -35.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.81% or $2.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +56.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.40% down YTD and -36.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 50.78% and -26.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the BP stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 20, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the BP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.35. The forecasts give the BP PLC stock a price target range of $54.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.26. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.02% or -40.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.90% in the current quarter to $0.5, down from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.3, up 0.80% from $2.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and $0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.79 for the next year.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), on the other hand, is trading around $7.99 with a market cap of $30.80B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.28 and spell out a less modest performance – a -9.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sprint Corporation (S) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

S’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $589.0 million. This represented a 92.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.08 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $86.9 billion from $87.93 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $62.0 million while total current assets were at $9.46 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.76 billion, significantly lower than the $7.58 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.04 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Sprint Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 485,068 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.77M shares after the latest sales, with -2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.40% with a share float percentage of 653.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sprint Corporation having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 100.11 million shares worth more than $521.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 2.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 90.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $469.18 million and represent 2.19% of shares outstanding.