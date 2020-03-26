A focus on opportunistic stocks: Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are -19.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.41% or -$0.93 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.08% down YTD and -18.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.73% and -12.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the CSCO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CSCO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.18. The forecasts give the Cisco Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.22% or 5.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $0.76, down from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.17, down -3.20% from $3.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 81 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,402,756 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,608,376. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 26,472 and 207,936 in purchases and sales respectively.

Martinez Maria, a EVP, Chief Customer Exp Offcr at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $232659.0 at $46.53 per share on Feb 18. The EVP and CFO had earlier sold another 70,000 CSCO shares valued at $2.88 million on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $41.17 per share. Tan Irving (EVP, Chief of Operations) sold 4,079 shares at $46.52 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $189774.0 while Robbins Charles, (Chairman and CEO) sold 3,910 shares on Feb 18 for $181919.0 with each share fetching $46.53.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), on the other hand, is trading around $4.66 with a market cap of $5.90B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KGC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $97.5 million. This represented a 88.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $877.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.44 billion from $8.41 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $5.7 million while total current assets were at $1.62 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $816.3 million, significantly higher than the $605.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $9.3 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.90% with a share float percentage of 1.25B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinross Gold Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.